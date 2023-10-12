What the papers say – October 12

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The nation’s Thursday papers are led by the latest in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Times, Financial Times, the i and The Independent report an Israeli coalition is standing “ready to invade”.

“Horror in the Middle East” is carried by the Daily Mirror, while Metro runs with the headline “Spiral of doom”.

The Guardian says Israelis are “suspended between fear, grief and foreboding”.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph and Daily Mail lead with the royal family condemning the Hamas attacks as terrorism.

Elsewhere, The Sun says the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore have admitted to pocketing money from the sales of three books he had written.

The Daily Express reports there has been “outrage” over a plan to temporarily stop sending rapists and burglars to jail due to prison overcrowding.

And the Daily Star says a physicist thinks we may be living in a simulation created by an advanced computer.