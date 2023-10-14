What the papers say – October 14

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Israel-Hamas conflict continues to feature heavily on the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and The Guardian report on Israel sending military forces into Gaza as Palestinians try to flee the chaos in the territory.

The Daily Express leads their Saturday paper with the headline “give innocents a chance of life” as the Archbishop of Canterbury pleads for civilians who “cannot bear the cost of terrorists”.

The FT Weekend reports on the residents who have been told to leave Gaza City by the Israeli military, while the Daily Mail says “Israel’s tanks strike into Gaza”.

The Times features a story on a disabled teenage girl who is one of 150 people who have been taken hostage by Hamas.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror says police were on high alert for a terror attack on Friday as the “situation in the Middle East threatened to spark violence in Britain”.

The Sun covers Andrew Flintoff’s £9 million compensation payout from the BBC over his Top Gear crash.

And a “freaky clown” taunting police in a sleepy village features on the front of the Daily Star.