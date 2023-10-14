Jump to content

What the papers say – October 14

The conflict in Israel dominates the nation’s front pages.

PA Reporter
Saturday 14 October 2023 04:27
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)
(PA Archive)

The Israel-Hamas conflict continues to feature heavily on the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and The Guardian report on Israel sending military forces into Gaza as Palestinians try to flee the chaos in the territory.

The Daily Express leads their Saturday paper with the headline “give innocents a chance of life” as the Archbishop of Canterbury pleads for civilians who “cannot bear the cost of terrorists”.

The FT Weekend reports on the residents who have been told to leave Gaza City by the Israeli military, while the Daily Mail says “Israel’s tanks strike into Gaza”.

The Times features a story on a disabled teenage girl who is one of 150 people who have been taken hostage by Hamas.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror says police were on high alert for a terror attack on Friday as the “situation in the Middle East threatened to spark violence in Britain”.

The Sun covers Andrew Flintoff’s £9 million compensation payout from the BBC over his Top Gear crash.

And a “freaky clown” taunting police in a sleepy village features on the front of the Daily Star.

