What the papers say – October 16

The nation’s papers are led by international attempts to prevent the conflict in Israel and Gaza from spreading.

The Financial Times reports the US has warned Iran not to escalate the Israel-Hamas war into a broader regional conflict.

The i says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to meet with regional leaders in the coming days as the UK also takes a role in preventing the conflict from spreading.

The Daily Telegraph carries a vow from the Israeli Defence Forces to “destroy” Lebanon if Hezbollah enters the war.

The Times and The Independent lead with Israel preparing for an invasion of Gaza, as the Daily Mirror and The Sun report “fears of all-out war”.

Israel will be urged by the US not to go ahead with the all-out assault, according to The Guardian.

Metro reports a “mastermind” of the initial Hamas attack has been killed in an air bombardment.

The Daily Mail and Daily Express both lead with Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s warning to anyone deemed to be glorifying terrorism.

And the Daily Star says sniffer dogs will be brought in to help curb the rising numbers of bedbugs in Britain.