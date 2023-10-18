What the papers say – October 19

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The nation’s papers are led by US President Joe Biden’s arrival in Israel.

The Guardian, The Telegraph and Daily Mirror report Mr Biden called for calm as he urged Israel not to repeat the US’ “mistakes” following the September 11 attacks.

The Daily Express says Israel has proof it is not to blame for the destruction of the al-Ahli hospital, with The Sun, The Independent and the Financial Times carrying Mr Biden’s comments that the incident was caused by “the other team”.

Mr Biden has given backing for Israel to proceed with its ground invasion, according to The Times.

The Daily Mail reports Israel’s president has called the BBC “atrocious” for refusing to call Hamas terrorists.

Elsewhere, the i leads with mortgage hope as the base interest rate looks set to stay at 5.25%.

And Metro says a people smuggler has been jailed for 11 years.