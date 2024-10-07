Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Massive rise in antisemitism since October 7 attacks, says Jewish group leader

One year on from the October 7 attacks, Phil Rosenberg said the rise in antisemitism has reached 500% over what they have seen in previous years.

Jordan Reynolds
Monday 07 October 2024 10:53
The Remembering October 7 memorial event in Hyde Park (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Remembering October 7 memorial event in Hyde Park (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

A “massive rise in antisemitism” has been reported since the October 7 attacks, the president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews said.

One year on from the Hamas attacks in Israel, Phil Rosenberg said the rise in antisemitism has reached 500% over what they have seen in previous years.

Asked on LBC how his life has changed in the last 12 months, he said: “For us, it’s been October 7 every single day for the last year. So many of us in the UK Jewish community have friends and family who are affected.”

For us, it’s been October 7 every single day for the last year

Phil Rosenberg, Board of Deputies of British Jews

He added: “At the time, we might have thought we would have sympathy and solidarity; unfortunately, (we’ve) seen a massive rise in antisemitism, times 500% over what we had seen in previous years.

“So it’s been a conflict that’s really hit home very hard.”

Asked how safe he feels, Mr Rosenberg said: “It is tricky. I mean, people shout things at me in the street when I go about wearing a skull cap, a kippah, it does feel like a difficult time.”

Monday is one year since the Hamas attacks in Israel, which triggered Israel’s subsequent conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

Commemorative events remembering October 7 took place across the UK on Sunday, as thousands gathered in London’s Hyde Park and memorial ceremonies were held in Manchester and Leeds.

