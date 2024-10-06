Imam: Relations between UK’s Jewish and Muslim communities ‘fragile’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Relations between Jewish and Muslim communities in the UK are “fragile and fractured”, a leading imam has said 12 months into the war in Gaza which has seen thousands killed.

The continued and escalating military incursion which has seen Israel recently expand its war to take on Hezbollah in Lebanon was described as an “apocalypse” by imam Qari Asim.

The chairman of the Mosques and Imams National Advisory Board said there has been a “lack of common language to describe the massive onslaught of death and destruction” in Gaza which followed Hamas’s “brutal attack” on October 7 last year.

Despite the extremely aching and traumatic last twelve months, I see that brave members of our respective communities have continued some form of dialogue Imam Qari Asim

He acknowledged there are “different perspectives” of the conflict and said he has had “a number of open and frank conversations” with Jewish faith leaders “about the pain, trauma and heartbreak that British Muslims feel when they hear on their screens the cries of young children”.

He said such dialogue has also involved hearing the perspectives of the Jewish community on “the pain and suffering that they’re experiencing because of the horrific attacks on October 7 last year”.

He told the PA news agency: “The relations between Jewish and Muslim communities are currently fragile and fractured.”

But he paid tribute to those who have come together to keep communication open between both communities.

He said: “Despite the extremely aching and traumatic last 12 months, I see that brave members of our respective communities have continued some form of dialogue.

“These encounters and activities show that no matter how fractured interfaith relationships between the two communities may seem in this country, people of all faiths and beliefs stand together when they see a stain on our national moral conscience.”

Meanwhile, an imam who regularly shares content on social media criticised the “normalising” of the deaths of thousands of Palestinians, saying it shows humanity has failed.

Sabah Ahmedi, known as “the young imam” online, said he has broken down in tears on many occasions in the 12 months since the Hamas attacks and Israel’s subsequent military bombardment of Gaza – both of which he described as “horrific”.

The religious leader, who is a member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, said there has been a “complete injustice and double standard” when it comes to the value placed on the lives of Palestinians who are being killed or have been displaced in huge numbers from their homes in Gaza.

He told PA: “I’m on social media a lot and I consume a lot of content. But normalising the amount of Palestinians that are being killed – 50 or 60 people are being killed every day – that’s (seen as) normal. Whereas if one person was killed in the West, it’s massive news, it’s huge news.

“The value of life of Palestinians compared to other people through what we’re seeing is a complete injustice and double standard.

“Over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, how is that appropriate? I don’t have any words. I’ve made so much content online about what’s happening. And I constantly talk about it, that humanity has failed.

I think what's really important, actually, as faith leaders, we are reminding our communities that religion is pure. Religion doesn’t seek to kill innocent people Imam Sabah Ahmedi

Mr Ahmedi said he is concerned people could become numb to graphic images seen on social media and in the news and high daily death tolls.

He added: “It’s not normal behaviour. It shouldn’t be happening. We shouldn’t be seeing such images. We need an immediate ceasefire.”

Asked about the relationship between Muslims and Jewish communities in the past year, he said: “During the war, the relationships between Muslims and Jews have suffered.

“It’s become more tense. It’s not linked to religion, but due to the opposing views on the conflict, naturally it has created those tensions, and that’s the reality on the ground.”

He said he had met with a rabbi, having attended an event at a synagogue, and the pair spoke about their differences and how “conflicts across the world shouldn’t drive wedges between communities”.

He added: “I think what’s really important, actually, as faith leaders, we are reminding our communities that religion is pure. Religion doesn’t seek to kill innocent people.”

Asked what he would say to young people who are angry and frustrated as the conflict continues, he stressed the need for dialogue.

He said: “We need to use our voice. We need to use our platform. We need to use peaceful means and encourage those in power to bring this violence to an end, because there are clear double standards.

“You’ve got 50 or 60 people being killed in Gaza (being seen) as normal, whereas if one or two people are killed in the West, it’s such big news. They’re the double standards. I think those double standards, that is a complete injustice.

“I think peacefully making your point is (the right thing to do). You can’t fight fire with fire.”