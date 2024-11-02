Police probe suspected hate crime after paint thrown on north London building

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Police are investigating a suspected hate crime after paint was thrown on a north London business premises.

The Metropolitan Police received reports of criminal damage at 9.29am on Saturday on High Street, Hampstead, and said officers are on the scene.

Following the incident in Hampstead on Saturday, Detective Chief Inspector Paul Ridley said: “I know that incidents like this cause significant concern in the community.

“I want to offer my full reassurance that this incident will be robustly investigated. We have been clear that we have zero tolerance for hate crime.”

This came after campaign group Palestine Action posted photographs of red paint splattered on the windows of two buildings in London.

One was at the premises of Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre (Bicom), Palestine Action said on X, formerly Twitter.

Images shared by the group appear to show paint covering a property on Hampstead High Street, which is an address listed for Bicom.

In another post, Palestine Action claimed it had targeted the Jewish National Fund (JNF) premises.

On its website, JNF UK says it is “Britain’s oldest Israel charity” and a long-standing supporter of “zionist pioneers”.

Palestine Action said Saturday’s protests were carried out on Balfour Day.

On November 2 1917, the Balfour Declaration stated British support for establishing a home for Jews in Palestine.

The Palestine Action group describes itself as a “direct action network dismantling British complicity with Israeli apartheid”.

Protesters marched through central London on the same day, from Whitehall towards Nine Elms Lane.

The Metropolitan Police arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of carrying a placard expressing support for a proscribed organisation under the Terrorism Act.

Photographs of the protest show other people carrying signs that said “authentic rabbis always opposed Zionism and the State of Israel” and “Judaism condemns the State of ‘Israel’ and its atrocities”.

Lebanon’s health ministry has said more than 2,800 people have been killed and 13,000 wounded since October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah began firing rockets almost daily into Israel, drawing retaliation.

The death toll from more than a year of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza has passed 43,000, Palestinian officials reported this week, without distinguishing between civilians and combatants.