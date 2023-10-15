Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cleverly praises Israeli ‘professionalism’ after seeking cover during visit

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that he had appreciated the risks of travelling to Israel, after he was forced to run for cover.

Dominic McGrath
Sunday 15 October 2023 10:32
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that he was not afraid when he was forced to run for cover (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that he was not afraid when he was forced to run for cover (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that he had appreciated the risks of travelling to Israel, after he was forced to run for cover during his trip.

He arrived in the south of country to show British solidarity with Israel, following the unprecedented and surprise incursion by Hamas militants.

The Cabinet minister said that he was not afraid during the experience, given the regularity of such alerts.

In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Israeli foreign ministry said that Mr Cleverly was among those who had to seek cover after sirens went off during his visit to Ofakim, warning of incoming Hamas rockets.

He said: “I made a decision that I would go to southern Israel.

Recommended

“I recognised that there were risks involved in that.

“Sadly, for the people living in southern Israel, moving quickly to bomb shelters in response to air threats, alerts, is a regular occurrence.

“They were very, very used to it and therefore was it quite reassuring.

“I wasn’t afraid because, as I say, the swiftness and professionalism of the people I was with was incredibly reassuring,” he told Sunday With Trevor Phillips on Sky News.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in