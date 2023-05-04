Family of killed British-Israelis ‘comforted’ by killing of suspects

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of the British-Israeli women shot dead in the West Bank said they have been “tremendously comforted” by Israeli troops killing three men suspected of carrying out the attack.

It was reported on Thursday that Israeli troops had killed three Palestinian militants wanted in connection with the gun attack.

Rabbi Leo Dee, who lost his daughters Rina and Maia and wife Lucy in the terrorist attack, told Sky News: “We were tremendously comforted by the thought they were apprehended and eliminated and that everybody in the western world can effectively sleep safer in their beds tonight.

“Therefore the Israeli army has done a tremendous kindness to the world by taking out two people who could theoretically go and bomb New York, London, Paris, Tel Aviv, and kill many more innocent civilians.”

Lucy, 48, died three days after her daughters, Rina, 15, and Maia, 20, were shot and killed on April 7.

The family of seven, who moved to Israel from the UK in 2014, had been travelling in separate cars en route to a Passover holiday.

The Israeli military said forces entered the the centre of the city of Nablus city in the West Bank, before raiding an apartment where the men were located.

Troops and the suspects, according to the military, exchanged fire and the three men were killed.

In a statement after the raid, the Hamas militant group said the three men, identified as Hassan Qatnani, Moaz al-Masri and Ibrahim Jabr, were its members and the group claimed responsibility for the April attack.