Taoiseach brands Israeli ban on UNRWA as ‘disastrous and shameful’

The Irish government has urged the international community to condemn and stand against a move by Israel to prevent a UN refugee agency working in Gaza.

Taoiseach Simon Harris and Tanaiste Micheal Martin both voiced objections to the Israeli crack down on the United Nations’ Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA.

The leaders raised concern about the consequences for maintaining what is an already limited flow of aid to besieged civilians in Gaza.

The Irish government has also issued a joint statement with Spain, Norway and Slovenia condemning a vote in Israel’s Knesset parliament that will ban UNRWA from operating in Israeli controlled lands.

The parliament also voted to cut formal ties between Israel and the organisation.

The moves come amid Israeli claims that UNRWA maintains close ties with Hamas – allegations the agency strongly rejects.

In response, Mr Harris condemned the ban on UNRWA as “disastrous and shameful”.

“I strongly condemn the passage of legislation in the Israeli Knesset that forbids contact between the Israeli State and UNRWA,” he said.

“If implemented, it will make it impossible for UNRWA to carry out its vital role across the region, including bringing humanitarian assistance to people in desperate need.

“It breaches Israel’s obligations in international law. UNRWA saves lives. If it cannot carry out its mission, people will die.

“UNRWA works on a mandate given to it by the United Nations.

“All member states should condemn the legislation, call on Israel to repeal it immediately and redouble their support to UNRWA and the Palestinian people.”

In a social media post, Tanaiste Mr Martin expressed his condemnation.

“I strongly condemn the Israeli parliament’s approval of a law banning UNRWA from working in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” he wrote.

“Such a move would be unacceptable and have grave consequences for Palestinians. The international community must stand against this.”

This year Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Norway all formally recognised Palestinian statehood.

In a joint statement on Monday evening, the governments of the four European nations said: “The Governments of Ireland, Norway, Slovenia and Spain condemn the approval by the Knesset of legislation to prevent UNRWA from operating in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

“UNRWA has a mandate from the United Nations General Assembly.

“The work of the Agency is essential and irreplaceable for millions of Palestinian refugees in the region, and particularly in the current context in Gaza.

“The legislation approved by the Knesset sets a very serious precedent for the work of the United Nations and for all organizations of the multilateral system.

“Ireland, Norway, Slovenia and Spain will continue to work with donor and host countries to ensure the viability of UNRWA’s work and its humanitarian role.”