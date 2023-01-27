UK sends support to Israel after ‘appalling’ synagogue attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An attack at an east Jerusalem synagogue that killed six people and wounded four others has been described as “appalling” by the Foreign Secretary.

James Cleverly said the attack by a Palestinian gunman, described as one of the deadliest attacks on Israelis in years, was “horrific”.

The attack was halted when the gunman was shot by police. Police said he was “neutralised”, a term that typically means he was killed.

Israeli rescue service Mada said the wounded included a 70-year-old woman in critical condition and a 14-year-old boy in serious condition.

The killings took place a day after Israeli troops killed nine Palestinians in a West Bank raid and raised the likelihood of further bloodshed.

Mr Cleverly tweeted: “Appalling reports of a terror attack in Neve Yaakov this evening.

“To attack worshippers at a synagogue on Holocaust Memorial Day, and during Shabbat, is horrific.

“We stand with our Israeli friends.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also sent his sympathies to the victims, tweeting: “I’m sickened to hear about the horrific attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem — places of worship should be sanctuaries.

“On behalf of all Londoners I send my deepest sympathies.”