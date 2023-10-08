What the papers say – October 9

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Newspapers across Britain are largely focused on the conflict in the Middle East in the wake of Israel declaring war on Hamas and Gaza City.

The Guardian tells of escalating violence as the death toll surges to more than 1,000 in Israel.

The i‘s front page reports that fears are growing for 100 hostages in the Middle East.

The Times says simply “stunned Israel goes to war”, with the Financial Times declaring Israel is at war.

The Daily Mail tells of the “merciless terrorists” taking Israelis hostage.

The Daily Express focuses on a British angle with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge emblazoned on their front page: “Terrorism will not prevail”.

The Daily Telegraph looks to the US as its government sends warships and jets to help Israel in the conflict.

Opting for a different approach to Monday’s news, the Daily Mirror concentrates on an exclusive with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and her election promises.

A different sort of conflict has found its way to the front page of The Sun – the escalating row between Simon Cowell and his fellow Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams.

And the Daily Star opted for a front on France’s bed bugs crisis, which has seen seven schools shuttered over growing concerns due to an infestation.