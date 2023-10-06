Jump to content

King expresses condolences to Italy’s President following fatal bus crash

The bus was carrying foreign tourists when it fell from an elevated street in Venice on Tuesday.

Tony Jones
Friday 06 October 2023 12:44
The King sent a message of condolence over the tragedy in Venice (Jane Barlow/PA)
The King sent a message of condolence over the tragedy in Venice (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

The King has said he was “shocked and profoundly saddened” by a fatal bus crash in Italy, in a message of condolence to the nation’s President Sergio Mattarella.

Charles said in his message to the Italian statesman that he and the Queen wanted to express their “deepest condolences” to the bereaved families of the 21 killed and survivors of the crash in a borough of Venice.

The King’s message read: “My wife and I have been most shocked and profoundly saddened by the news of the terrible bus accident in Mestre and would like to express our deepest condolences to the families of all those who have so tragically lost their lives and to those who have been injured.

“During our visits to Italy, we have always been struck by the kindness and generosity of the Italian people.

“Our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt sympathy are with all those who have been affected by this appalling tragedy.”

The bus was carrying foreign tourists when it fell from an elevated street on Tuesday in Mestre, en route to a camping site near the community of Marghera, and caught fire.

Firefighters and other emergency responders worked into the night trying to extract bodies and extinguish the flames.

The victims included at least four Ukrainians and a German citizen.

