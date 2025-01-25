Holidaymakers hit by above-inflation rises in cost of summer trips – analysis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

European package holidays are up to 11.5% more expensive this year compared with 2024, according to new analysis.

Consumer group Which? said this is because of a range of factors, including high demand, rising energy costs for hotels, and capacity constraints for airlines.

The analysis took into account prices for more than 8,000 European package holidays, comparing bookings made this month for an August departure with bookings made in January 2024 for an August 2024 departure.

Booking early is almost always your best chance of securing the best rate Rory Boland, Which? Travel

It found trips to the Black Sea coast of Bulgaria have seen the most significant increase.

The average per person price for a seven-day break in that location has risen by 11.5% from £1,038 to £1,157.

That means a couple will have to find an extra £238 on average to make a booking.

Other destinations with high average price rises were found to be Italy (up 7.4%), Portugal (up 6.8%) and Cyprus (up 6.4%).

Across all locations, the average increase was 4.2%.

Which? said this is compared with the UK’s Consumer Prices Index measure of inflation of 2.5% in the year to December 2024, whereas the rate of inflation in the euro area was 2.4%.

Package holiday prices have fallen in just a handful of hotspots, such as Ibiza (down 6.4%) and Tenerife (down 2.0%).

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: “While inflation has started to ease over the last year, our latest research has shown holiday prices bucking the trend, with a combination of increased demand, alongside rising energy and fuel costs, contributing to higher prices for holidaymakers.

“Booking early is almost always your best chance of securing the best rate – so now is the best time to get the cheapest prices on summer holidays.

“Take the time to shop around, and if you’re holidaying with kids, consider travelling in the last week of the summer holidays, as we’ve previously found this can be the cheapest week in the peak season.”