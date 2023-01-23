Chris Shaw leaves ITN as editorial director after 25 years

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Shaw, who helped launch Sky News and oversaw the Duke of Sussex’s recent interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, is leaving Independent Television News (ITN) after 25 years at the production company.

The editorial director, who has worked across ITV News, Channel 4 News and 5 News, has been in his current role overseeing content including news programming since 2018.

Mr Shaw, who has spent 45 years in radio and television, worked on 2018’s The Queen’s Green Planet With Sir David Attenborough, in which the late monarch spoke to the nature broadcaster about her Commonwealth Canopy legacy project.

It’s hard to think of another person who has had so much influence across the business Rachel Corp

He was also involved in the 2019 documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, about the newlyweds’ tour of part of the continent, which laid bare Meghan’s unhappiness.

The duchess became emotional to Bradby as she described her past year as a member of the royal family as being “hard”.

Mr Shaw is leaving to “pursue other media interests and artistic challenges”, ITN said.

He said: “I was so excited and proud the day I started my first TV job at ITN nearly 40 years ago, and I still take huge pride in everything we do here today.

“Thanks to ITN and my fantastic colleagues I’ve enjoyed a career packed with amazing stories and experiences.

“I don’t think any other production company can offer the sheer variety and quality of content we get to make here.”

His other work includes the launching of 5 News, The Wright Stuff, now The Jeremy Vine Show, and Sky News.

ITN chief executive Rachel Corp said: “Chris is one of the most talented editorial minds to have ever worked across ITN.

“It’s hard to think of another person who has had so much influence across the business.

“Under his leadership ITN divisions have devised and delivered ground-breaking ideas and programmes that have gone on to win multiple awards and accolades.”

In 1985, Mr Shaw joined ITV News from Independent Radio News (IRN) as a writer and producer before leaving briefly to help launch Sky News in 1989.

Two years later, he returned to become a programme editor of ITV News At Ten when it launched with Sir Trevor McDonald as the sole anchor.

In 1998, Mr Shaw was appointed to launch the news service on Channel 5, the first new network news service in the UK for 15 years, making it more informal with Kirsty Young at the helm.

He then served as a commissioning editor for Channel 5’s news, current affairs and documentaries before coming back in 2010 to run ITN Productions division.