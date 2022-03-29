Ukrainian Eurovision winner Jamala performs at charity concert in Birmingham

Ukrainian Eurovision winner Jamala has performed at a charity concert in Birmingham after fleeing the country following the Russian invasion.

The 38-year-old, whose real name is Susana Jamaladinova, took to the stage for a performance of her song 1944, about the forced deportation in Crimea during the rule of Joseph Stalin.

She waved a Ukrainian flag throughout her performance and was dressed in red.

Emma Bunton, one of the hosts, appeared visibly moved by her song.

“Wow, thank you so much for Jamala for being with us and representing Ukraine during this very special concert here tonight – incredible,” she said.

Jamala previously said her close friends and family remain in a bomb shelter in Kyiv.

Snow Patrol were first on stage at the musical charity event Concert for Ukraine with a performance of their 2004 track Run.

The two-hour fundraising event is being hosted by Roman Kemp, Marvin Humes and Spice Girls star Bunton.

Second to perform was Emeli Sande with Brighter Days.

Veteran broadcaster and journalist Sir Trevor McDonald appeared on stage to highlight the work of journalists reporting from the front line of the war.

Presenter and actress Mel Giedroyc, whose father fled Poland as a refugee during the Second World War, had fronted a short film at the Ukraine-Romania border which was shown to the audience.

She said history was “repeating” itself.

There were also video messages from Billie Eilish and her brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell.

The two-hour event is being broadcast on ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player and is produced by Livewire Pictures, all of whom have joined forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and media and entertainment group Global to stage the fundraiser.

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast – estimated to be more than £3 million – will be donated by ITV to the DEC appeal.