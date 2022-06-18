Documentary to explore Camilla’s guest-editor role at Country Life magazine

Camilla’s Country Life, by Spun Gold TV and award-winning director Michael Waldman, will accompany her as she edits a special edition of the magazine.

Meg Hill
Saturday 18 June 2022 06:58
The Duchess of Cornwall will be guest editor of Country Life magazine (David Davies/PA)
ITV has commissioned a one-off documentary with exclusive access to the Duchess of Cornwall as guest editor of Country Life magazine to mark her 75th birthday.

Camilla’s Country Life, by Spun Gold TV and award-winning director Michael Waldman, will accompany the duchess as she plans and overseas a special edition of the magazine during its 125th year.

The future Queen Consort invites writers to discover her passions and meets the people who run the charities and advocate for causes which she cares about.

Camilla’s Country Life will provide a unique portrait of our future Queen Consort

Daniela Neumann, Spun Gold TV

Jo Clinton-Davis, ITV controller of factual, said: “This film presents a unique opportunity to gain an insight into the Duchess of Cornwall, at close quarters, immersed within her personal passions and engaged with some of those closest to her.”

Daniela Neumann, managing director of Spun Gold TV, said: “Camilla’s Country Life will provide a unique portrait of our future Queen Consort, by exploring the personal passions which have meant so much to her throughout her life as she puts together the magazine, while also fulfilling her royal engagements.

“We’re delighted to be working with ITV, with Country Life and with Michael Waldman, who has such a great ability to draw new and engaging insights from his subjects.”

