ITV warned to take ‘greater care’ after broadcasting inaccurate vaccine statistics
ITV’s Lorraine attracted 3,833 complaints from viewers over the segment on December 6.
ITV has been warned to take “greater care” after Dr Hilary Jones broadcast inaccurate vaccine statistics on morning show Lorraine an Ofcom report has said.
The programme attracted 3,833 complaints from viewers over a discussion about the number of unvaccinated Covid-19 patients in hospital.
The segment on December 6 2021 saw host Lorraine Kelly and resident medical expert Dr Hilary encourage viewers to accept the offer of a coronavirus vaccination.
Dr Hilary said: “Those people who haven’t been vaccinated, we’d really love you to think again and be vaccinated because 90% of people in hospital are unvaccinated right now with Covid ”
A clarification was broadcast on the show two days later, explaining the statistic related to patients in intensive care units rather than the proportion of unvaccinated Covid-19 patients in hospital.
On Monday, media watchdog Ofcom ruled they would not be launching a formal investigation but have issued ITV with guidance.
In a statement, Ofcom said: “This programme incorrectly referenced the proportion of unvaccinated Covid-19 patients in hospital.
“We have told ITV that greater care should be taken by trusted medical experts when presenting facts and figures on public health issues.
“However, given official statistics and research have consistently shown that vaccination against Covid-19 offers greater protection against serious health consequences, we do not consider that the error was sufficient to materially mislead viewers on this main point of discussion.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.