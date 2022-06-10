Pair jailed after boy, 10, mauled to death by bulldog named ‘Beast’

A man and woman who were in charge of a dog named "Beast" that mauled a boy to death have been jailed.

Jack Lis, 10, suffered catastrophic injuries when he was attacked by the bulldog while playing at a friend's house in Penyrheol, near Caerphilly, Wales, on 8 November last year.

At Newport Magistrates court, Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 29, both pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog.

They were sentenced to a total of seven years behind bars, Wales Online reports.

In his sentencing remarks, Judge Michael Fitton QC said: “I have to sentence you for offences related to the ownership or responsibility of being in charge of a dog that cause injury relating to the death of Jack Lis on November 8.”

He disqualified both defendants from owning or keeping a dog indefinitely.

The judge added: “I’d like to pay my personal respects and express the court’s condolences to the family, loved ones and all those that knew him.

“Every life this court learns about is itself precious and the value of every life is greater of course to those who knew and lived the individual…For any child to lose their life at the age of 10 is bad enough but the circumstances we have heard and read and the pain expressed in VPS (victim personal statement) in intense terms the unbearable impact and harm it has done to those who knew and loved Jack.”

The judge added: “His death was an utterly tragic and needless event, it should never have happened and need never have happened.”

Hayden, of Pen Y Bryn, Penyrheol, also pleaded guilty to five other offences involving his bulldog Beast.

Speaking at the time of Jack's death, his family said: "We are absolutely heartbroken.

"Our lives will never be the same without Jack. This is not something any parent should ever have to be writing. We have so many words we want to say about our beautiful boy but they do not seem enough."

The family added: “We love him more than words can describe. Our boy made us the proudest parents and family on the planet. He was the sweetest of boys. We will forever miss his quirky ways and his stories that he would spend so long telling us.

“He's forever in our hearts. Sweet dreams Jack, our perfect boy.”