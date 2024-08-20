Comedians Jack Rooke and Sophie Willan kick off Edinburgh TV Festival

Support truly

Award-winning comedy show creators Jack Rooke and Sophie Willan will be among those speaking on the first day of the Edinburgh TV Festival.

The annual media event, held in the Scottish capital, attracts figures from across the TV industry and this year is held between Tuesday and Friday.

On Tuesday, advisory chairman Harjeet Chhokar and Rowan Woods, the creative director of the event, will officially welcome delegates.

Big Boys supremo Rooke and Alma’s Not Normal creator and actress Willan will follow Mr Chhokar, who is an unscripted Amazon MGM Studios executive and worked on Prime Video’s Clarkson’s Farm and Ms Woods.

Jack Rooke with his award for writing for comedy at the Bafta Television Craft Awards (Ian West/PA) ( PA Wire )

The two comedians will speak about their creative processes.

Alma’s Not Normal, which won a best comedy Broadcasting Press Guild award in 2022, is set in Willan’s hometown of Bolton, and sees her draw on her own unusual life experiences.

Rooke collected a gong for best writer for a comedy for his Channel 4 semi-autobiographical sitcom Big Boys at the 2024 Bafta Television Craft Awards.

Following their talk, there will be a session on Industry, the hit BBC show about the world of finance, with creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, actor Sagar Radia and Bad Wolf chief executive Jane Tranter, from the series’ production company.

It follows a group of young bankers vying for success at the London office of the fictional international bank Pierpoint & Co.

For series three, Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington has joined as Lord Henry Muck, the chief executive and founder of a green tech energy company, named Lumi, which is about to go public.

Edinburgh TV Festival’s first day will end with a talk featuring BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell, YouTuber and KISS Fresh presenter Elz The Witch and gamer Yammy about how broadcasters are entering the world of games.

Sagar Radia, known for his role in Industry (Ian West/PA) ( PA Archive )

The BBC has recently launched various experiences on virtual reality game Roblox with the broadcaster’s stars including Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker, documentarian Louis Theroux, and Doctor Who’s Ncuti Gatwa.

Speakers for the next few days include Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud, former Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh, ex-Newsnight producer Sam McAlister, comedian Lucy Beaumont and historian David Olusoga, along with TV executives.

There will also be sessions on hit Netflix competition series Squid Game: The Challenge, ITV show Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, the environment, and making factual dramas accurate.

The James MacTaggart Memorial Lecture, the flagship address of the festival since 1976, will be delivered by screenwriter and playwright James Graham, whose Dear England won an Olivier Award for best play.

He will explore the “role and responsibility of television drama in shaping the political agenda and illuminating social injustices” on Wednesday.

Former Countdown presenter Carol Vorderman will deliver the Alternative MacTaggart speech on Friday, the same day consumer rights champion Martin Lewis will be honoured with the festival’s outstanding achievement gong.