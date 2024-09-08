In Pictures: Young drivers take a spin in vintage race event

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

At first sight any visitor to the Goodwood Revival would have thought they had travelled back in time as cars took to the race track at the vintage event.

However, some of the drivers dazzling the crowds were very much ones for the future as they put the cars through their paces.

Spectators in vintage costumes watched the action in soggy conditions.

Formula One great Sir Jackie Stewart was there to add his expertise.