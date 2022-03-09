Seven-year-old schoolboy to make Holyrood history with water bottle campaign
Calum Isted will be the youngest person ever to bring a public petition to MSPs at Holyrood.
A seven-year-old schoolboy will make history when he becomes the youngest ever person to present a petition to the Scottish Parliament.
Callum Isted will appear before MSPs on Wednesday to make the case for every primary school pupil in Scotland to be given a reusable water bottle.
It comes after the youngster successfully raised funds to buy refillable bottles for his own school, Dedridge Primary in Livingston.
He also said he wanted action taken to fix the broken taps in schools “so that we can use the bottles properly”.
Speaking ahead of appearing before Holyrood’s Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee, the young campaigner added he was “feeling confident and excited” to speak to the MSPs and “maybe Nicola Sturgeon”.
The Scottish First Minister has already described Callum’s campaign as a “really laudable aim and ambition” and said she would try to “catch a word” with the schoolboy.
Committee convener Jackson Carlaw explained that the process of creating a public petition “lets the Parliament know about the issues that are most important to people across Scotland”.
Mr Carlaw said: “At seven years old, Callum is our youngest ever petitioner and he’s already campaigned for – and brought about – positive change in his own school.
“Now he wants to see that change extend across the whole of Scotland. I look forward to hearing more from him tomorrow and what he hopes we can do to help his campaign achieve wider success.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.