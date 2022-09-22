Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Rees-Mogg says Putin funded some of the ‘opposition to fracking’

The Business Secretary accused opponents of ‘hysteria’ and ‘ludditery’ as he took questions on the lifting of the moratorium on shale gas extraction.

Martina Bet
Thursday 22 September 2022 13:48
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg accused fracking opponents of ‘hysteria’ and ‘ludditery’ (House of Commons/PA)
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg accused fracking opponents of ‘hysteria’ and ‘ludditery’ (House of Commons/PA)
(PA Wire)

Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed there have been widely reported stories that opposition to fracking has been funded by the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Business Secretary’s comments came as he was answering questions in the Commons on the lifting of the moratorium on shale gas extraction.

Mr Rees-Mogg told MPs he is “well aware” there are people who are opposed to fracking, but noted “some of the opposition” has been funded by Mr Putin’s regime.

Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband accused him on Twitter of making an “absolutely outrageous slur”.

There have been stories widely reported that some of the opposition to … fracking has been funded by Mr Putin’s regime

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Recommended

Labour’s Cat Smith, MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, told the lower chamber: “One thing I think the Secretary of State is perhaps not aware of, is the strength of opposition to fracking in communities like mine in Lancashire.”

She went on: “There is no public support for fracking. So I’d like to ask the Secretary of State if he can be very clear to my constituents in Lancaster and Fleetwood whether or not they will be given decision on whether or not fracking happens in Lancashire?”

The Business Secretary replied: “I’m well aware that there have been objections to fracking, but I would also note that there have been stories widely reported that some of the opposition to … fracking has been funded by Mr Putin’s regime.”

Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband tweeted shortly afterwards: “Absolutely outrageous slur by Jacob Rees-Mogg that people who object to fracking are funded by Putin.

“Shameful and disgraceful.”

Ed Miliband said Jacob Rees-Moggs comments were shameful and disgraceful (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)

During the urgent question, which was raised by Mr Miliband, Mr Rees-Mogg also accused fracking opponents of “hysteria” and “ludditery”.

“The hysteria about seismic activity, I think, fails to understand that the Richter scale is a logarithmic scale”, he said.

He added: “This (fracking) is of such importance, and it is sheer ludditery that opposes it.”

On the issue of financial compensation, Mr Rees-Mogg told MPs he does not have a “formal thing” to announce but repeatedly stressed the need for it to encourage areas to allow fracking.

He said: “The last time we discussed fracking, the idea was communities would be delighted if they got £10 for the village hall.

Recommended

“I don’t think that’s the right way to do it, it needs to be direct to the individuals who are affected, and I’ve had preliminary discussions with the Chancellor, but I don’t have a formal thing to announce.”

Earlier, he told MPs: “We should not be ashamed of paying people who are going to be the ones who don’t get the immediate benefit of the gas but have the disruption.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in