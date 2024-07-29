Tommy Robinson arrested for ‘frustration’ of police counter-terrorism powers

Support truly

Right-wing activist Tommy Robinson was arrested for “frustration” of police counter-terrorism powers after he was stopped at a port in Kent.

Kent Police did not identify the political campaigner, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, but confirmed that a 41-year-old had been arrested on Sunday.

The force said: “On Sunday July 28 2024, a 41-year-old man was detained by Kent Police officers under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000 at the Channel Tunnel in Folkestone.

“He was subsequently arrested for frustration of a schedule 7 examination. He has since been released on bail while inquiries are ongoing.”

Under schedule seven of the Terrorism Act, police are allowed to stop anyone passing through a UK port “to determine whether they may be involved or concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism”.

The person who is detained can be held for up to six hours, is legally obliged to answer questions and must provide the password or PIN for electronic devices, or be held to have committed a criminal offence if they refuse.

In an audio clip posted on Robinson’s X account, formerly Twitter, he is heard telling his ex-wife that officers have demanded the PIN code for his phone.

Robinson says he objected to the request because there would be legally privileged information on his phone, relating to an ongoing High Court case, and interviews that he has carried out relating to a documentary that he is making.

The High Court case relates to Jamal Hijazi, who was a schoolboy when he was assaulted at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, in October 2018.

Syrian refugee Mr Hijazi successfully sued Robinson in 2021 after he made false claims, including about Mr Hijazi attacking girls in his school.

The court also ordered an injunction preventing Mr Robinson from repeating the allegations he made against the then-teenager.

The 41-year-old, who appeared at a rally of his supporters in central London on Saturday, posted a one-hour 45-minute film on X about the case, having already been accused of breaching the court order.

In June this year, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) filed papers to begin potential contempt proceedings against Robinson over allegations he breached the court order from 2021.

He is due to appear at the High Court in London for a directions hearing in that case on Monday.