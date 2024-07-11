Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer pays tribute to ‘incredible’ James Anderson

Sir Keir said the England fast bowler remained a ‘brilliant sportsman’ even as the curtain came down on his test career.

David Hughes
Friday 12 July 2024 00:34
England’s James Anderson bowling on day two of the first Rothesay Men’s Test match at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London. Picture date: Thursday July 11, 2024.
England’s James Anderson bowling on day two of the first Rothesay Men’s Test match at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London. Picture date: Thursday July 11, 2024. (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Sir Keir Starmer described James Anderson as a “legend” as the record-breaking fast bowler played his final test for England.

The Prime Minister said the 41-year-old veteran was an “incredible sportsman”.

Anderson’s 188th and final test was taking place at Lord’s while Sir Keir was at the Nato summit in Washington.

England’s James Anderson was among the wickets in his final test (Steven Paston/PA)
England’s James Anderson was among the wickets in his final test (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Asked for his views on Anderson, Sir Keir said: “I mean, what a legend. And even now, a brilliant sportsman as he plays out the last game.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any dissenting voices and saying what an incredible player, what an incredible sportsman he was.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in