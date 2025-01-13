What the papers say – January 13

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A variety of domestic politics stories vie for the top spot among Monday’s front pages.

The Daily Telegraph says the Treasury has ordered ministers to be “ruthless” in identifying potential public spending cuts as the British economy continues under strain.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express splashes on Conservative MP James Cleverly, who claims the UK is under “tax assault” from “inept Labour”.

The Times’ lead features comments by ex-MI6 chief Sir Richard Dearlove. The former spy boss warns that in “courting Chinese investment for its renewable energy revolution,” the UK could be left “vulnerable to Beijing.”

The Guardian says artificial intelligence could be used for everything from spotting potholes to freeing up teachers amid an upcoming expansion of the technology across the public sector.

Hospitals in England left more than 500,000 patients languishing on trolleys for more than 12 hours last year in a crisis-level bed shortage, the Daily Mail reports.

The Daily Mirror leads on the stabbing of a nurse at an A&E department in Greater Manchester, with the woman in her 50s fighting for her life because one man allegedly became “angry about having to wait”.

An investigation by the i reveals four boys, including two under 13, were allegedly raped by men they met on the popular dating app Grindr.

Across the pond, Metro reports Los Angeles residents are bracing for another round of devastating fires as a backlash against “greedy” landlords grows.

Mark Zuckerberg’s content moderation overhaul has sparked concerns among some advertisers that it could lead to a surge of harmful content and misinformation, according to the Financial Times.

Lastly, the Daily Star says former Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson says Britain should be sold in a “transfer window” after incoming US president Donald Trump said he wanted to buy Greenland.