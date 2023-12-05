Cleverly thanks Rwandans for showing pain they endured during genocide

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Home Secretary thanked Rwandans for showing him the “pain” they went through as he visited a genocide memorial.

James Cleverly was shown around the Kigali Genocide Memorial, which honours the hundreds of thousands of victims of the 1994 atrocity.

He follows in the footsteps of predecessors Dame Priti Patel and Suella Braverman, who both made private visits to the site during their trips to Rwanda over the last 18 months.

After seeing a memorial garden and historical exhibits accompanied by centre staff, Mr Cleverly signed a visitor book with a message saying: “Thank you for helping me see the pain you went through, but also the commitment to peace that you have chosen to make.

“We must never forget, but must learn, grow and work to a better future.”

The visit is part of a series of engagements Mr Cleverly is taking part in around the Rwandan capital on a one-day trip to the country.