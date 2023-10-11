Cleverly visits Israel as King condemns ‘barbaric acts of terrorism’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Foreign Secretary has travelled to Israel to express the UK’s “solidarity” in the wake of the Hamas attacks, as the King condemned the “barbaric acts of terrorism”.

The arrival of James Cleverly in Israel comes as the world reels from the surprise incursion by the Palestinian militant group, which has provoked a major retaliation from Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration.

Both the UK and the US have been among the major states offering firm backing to Israel but concerns have been expressed in the UN and elsewhere about the impact on civilians as air strikes continue to hit Gaza.

The conflict has already claimed at least 2,200 lives on both sides, with fears it could escalate further.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said that Charles is “extremely concerned” about the situation.

“His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak.

“His Majesty is appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel.”

The UK Government has made clear that Israel has the right to defend itself in the wake of the assault by Hamas amid an ongoing siege of the Gaza Strip.

A Foreign Office spokesman said that Mr Cleverly is in Israel to “demonstrate the UK’s unwavering solidarity with the Israeli people following Hamas’s terrorist attacks”.

While there, he is expected to meet survivors of the attacks as well as senior Israeli figures.

But his arrival in the country has sparked calls for the Foreign Secretary to express a “clear humanitarian position” on the fate of civilians in Gaza.

The Israeli government has stopped the passage of food, water, fuel and medicine into the territory, with the sole remaining access from Egypt shut down on Tuesday after air strikes near the border crossing.

The territory’s only power plant ran out of fuel on Wednesday.

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK’s chief executive, said: “It’s entirely right that James Cleverly is offering his support to Israeli civilians who’ve suffered in these completely appalling attacks.

“The horrific and completely unjustifiable human rights violations against Israeli civilians by Hamas – including war crimes – must end, and those responsible must be held to account.

“Mr Cleverly should be urging all parties to the conflict, including the Israeli authorities, to respect international humanitarian law.”

Concerns remain for the safety of British citizens in the region, as the BBC reported that 17 UK nationals are either dead or missing, including children.

A previous estimate had put the figure at more than 10.

The UK Government has not so far confirmed any figures for those believed dead or missing, pointing to the fast-moving situation in the region.

Among those known to have died is Nathanel Young, 20, who was serving in the Israeli army when he was killed during Hamas’s attack.

Bernard Cowan, who grew up around Glasgow, also died.

Jack Marlowe, 26, who went to the same London school as Mr Young, is believed to be missing, while photographer Dan Darlington is feared dead.

A post from Mr Darlington’s sister Shelley on social media said he was “murdered” at Nir Oz, a kibbutz in southern Israel.

His death has not been officially confirmed.

Mr Marlowe was providing security at the Supernova music festival in the desert near Kibbutz Re’im when the area was invaded by Hamas gunmen.

Labour asked for clarity about the steps being taken by the Foreign Office to ensure that anyone who wants to leave Israel is able to do so.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy, in a letter to Mr Cleverly, said: “While Israeli airspace has not officially been closed, most UK airlines have been forced to cancel their flights for the foreseeable future.

“Several countries… have announced rescue flights to return their nationals who are stranded. Does the UK Government have plans to do the same?”