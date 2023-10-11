Foreign Secretary visits Israel to show ‘solidarity’ after Hamas attacks

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has arrived in Israel in a sign of the UK’s “unwavering solidarity” following the Hamas attacks.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “The Foreign Secretary has arrived in Israel today to demonstrate the UK’s unwavering solidarity with the Israeli people following Hamas’s terrorist attacks.

“He will be meeting survivors of the attacks and senior Israeli leaders to outline UK support for Israel’s right to defend itself.”

It comes as the Israeli government continues to retaliate following the attack by Hamas over the weekend, with air strikes targeted at locations across the Gaza Strip.

The UK and US governments have given firm backing to Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration in the wake of the incursion by Palestinian militants.

Mr Cleverly’s visit to Israel comes amid fears that the conflict, which has already claimed at least 2,100 lives on both sides, could escalate further.

The BBC, citing an official source, said that 17 UK nationals are either dead or missing, including children.

A previous estimate had put the figure at more than 10.

The UK Government has not confirmed any figures for those believed dead or missing, pointing to the fast-moving situation in the region.

Among those known to have died is Nathanel Young, 20, who was serving in the Israeli army when he was killed during Hamas’s attack.

Bernard Cowan, who grew up around Glasgow, also died.

Jack Marlowe, 26, who went to the same London school as Mr Young, is believed to be missing, while photographer Dan Darlington is feared dead.

A post from Mr Darlington’s sister Shelley on social media said he was “murdered” at Nir Oz, a kibbutz in southern Israel.

His death has not been officially confirmed.

Mr Marlowe was providing security at the Supernova music festival in the desert near Kibbutz Re’im when the area was invaded by Hamas gunmen.