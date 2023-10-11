King condemns ‘barbaric acts of terrorism’ as Cleverly makes visit to Israel

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Foreign Secretary has travelled to Israel to express the UK’s “solidarity” in the wake of the Hamas attacks, as the King condemned the “barbaric acts of terrorism”.

The arrival of James Cleverly in Israel comes as the world reels from the shock incursion by the Palestinian militant group, which has provoked a major retaliation from Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration.

Both the UK and the US have been among the major states offering firm backing to Israel but concerns have been expressed in the UN and elsewhere about the impact on civilians as air strikes continue to hit Gaza.

The conflict has already claimed at least 2,200 lives, with fears it could escalate further.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said that Charles is “extremely concerned” about the situation.

“His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak.

“His Majesty is appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel.”

The King held telephone calls with President Isaac Herzog of Israel and King Abdullah of Jordan on Wednesday afternoon, the palace said.

The monarch is understood to have personally expressed his thoughts and prayers for all of those suffering.

The Prince and Princess of Wales issued their own condemnation of the “horrors inflicted by Hamas’s terrorist attack”.

A spokesman for William and Kate said they were “profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past days”.

The UK Government has made clear that Israel has the right to defend itself in the wake of the assault by Hamas amid an ongoing siege of the Gaza Strip.

Foreign Office officials said Mr Cleverly had met with Mr Herzog since his arrival, with the pair discussing the UK’s “ongoing security, military and diplomatic co-operation” with Tel Aviv “in the face of terror”.

He also travelled with Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen to the southern Israeli village of Ofakim, a site of one of Hamas’ strikes on the country, where he spoke with survivors.

His department said the Foreign Secretary was the first international foreign minister to visit one of the locations targeted by the Palestinian group, which is banned in the UK and proscribed as a terror organisation, during its weekend assault.

Mr Cleverly said: “I’m in Israel today to show the UK’s unwavering support for Israel.

“The facts are clear. Hamas are terrorists. Israel has the right to defend itself.

“Hamas and Hamas alone are responsible and accountable for these appalling attacks. Terrorism must never be allowed to prevail.”

In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Israeli foreign ministry said that Mr Cleverly was among those who had to seek cover after sirens went off during his visit to Ofakim, warning of incoming Hamas rockets.

His arrival in the country has sparked calls for the Foreign Secretary to express a “clear humanitarian position” on the fate of civilians in Gaza.

The Israeli government has stopped the passage of food, water, fuel and medicine into the territory, with the sole remaining access from Egypt shut down on Tuesday after air strikes near the border crossing.

The territory’s only power plant ran out of fuel on Wednesday.

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK’s chief executive, said: “It’s entirely right that James Cleverly is offering his support to Israeli civilians who’ve suffered in these completely appalling attacks.

“The horrific and completely unjustifiable human rights violations against Israeli civilians by Hamas – including war crimes – must end, and those responsible must be held to account.

“Mr Cleverly should be urging all parties to the conflict, including the Israeli authorities, to respect international humanitarian law.”

Security minister Tom Tugendhat said he was “deeply concerned” about the situation in Gaza but went on to state that no comparisons could be drawn between the actions of Hamas and the Israel Defence Force.

He told Sky News’ Politics Hub programme: “For the time that Hamas has been in charge of Gaza… all it has done is abuse the Palestinian people in Gaza, arm itself and use the Palestinian people as pawns in its twisted jihad against Israel.

“And what we’ve got to do is stop Hamas from having this control over the Palestinian people. This is absolutely vicious fascism.

“And yes, you are right to be concerned about the Palestinian people, of course you are. What we do need to have is a peaceful solution.

“But it is wrong to say that is possible with Hamas. And to side now with Hamas is to side with the most brutal terrorists that this world has seen in decades.”

Concerns remain for the safety of British citizens in the region, as the BBC reported that 17 UK nationals are either dead or missing, including children.

A previous estimate had put the figure at more than 10.

The UK Government has not so far confirmed any figures for those believed dead or missing, pointing to the fast-moving situation in the region.

Among those known to have died is Nathanel Young, 20, who was serving in the Israeli army when he was killed during Hamas’s attack.

Bernard Cowan, who grew up around Glasgow, also died.

Jake Marlowe, 26, who went to the same London school as Mr Young, was originally recorded as missing but was confirmed dead by the Israeli Embassy in London on Wednesday.

Mr Marlowe was providing security at the Supernova music festival in the desert near Kibbutz Re’im when the area was invaded by Hamas gunmen.

Photographer Dan Darlington is also feared to be dead.

A post from Mr Darlington’s sister, Shelley, on social media said he was “murdered” at Nir Oz, a kibbutz in southern Israel.

His death has not been officially confirmed.

Labour asked for clarity about the steps being taken by the Foreign Office to ensure that anyone who wants to leave Israel is able to do so.