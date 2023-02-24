MPs ordered into Commons on Monday as Sunak appears to close in on Brexit deal

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak appears to be closing in on announcing a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, as Conservative MPs were ordered to be in Parliament on Monday.

The Prime Minister would be expected to hold final discussions over the Northern Ireland Protocol with the European Union’s Ursula von der Leyen before making a formal announcement.

The PA news agency has been told that Tory MPs have received a three-line whip for Monday, meaning they must be in the Commons.

The things (the DUP are) concerned about, the things we're concerned about, are absolutely in alignment and we are focused on resolving all the issues that need resolving James Cleverly, Foreign Secretary

Cabinet ministers have been put on alert for a possible conference call over the weekend, according to The Times.

Mr Sunak has promised MPs that Parliament will be able to “express its view” over any deal, which he hopes will get the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland.

But he would come under intense pressure if he does not give them an explicit vote, amid fears there could be a rebellion from hardline Brexiteers.

A deal had been hoped for this week but Downing Street said on Friday that “intensive discussions” with the EU were ongoing.

Unusually, Downing Street declined to set out Mr Sunak’s plans for the weekend, only saying that he was working in No 10 on Friday.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly indicated that ministers will not sign off on a deal over the protocol with Brussels until the DUP’s concerns are addressed.

The protocol – signed by Boris Johnson in 2020 – was designed to prevent a hard border with Ireland after Brexit.

But unionists have been incensed by the trade barriers it has created between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

Mr Cleverly told Times Radio: “The things they’re concerned about, the things we’re concerned about, are absolutely in alignment and we are focused on resolving all the issues that need resolving.

“Some of them are technical trade issues and very complicated and some of them are really simple but important principles, like Northern Ireland’s place as an integral part of the United Kingdom. And that sense of sovereignty, the importance of a democratic voice.

“So when, hopefully, we get those issues resolved then I would hope that the DUP would recognise that we’ve addressed their concerns and until we have addressed those concerns we’re not going to sign off on the deal.”

However, when asked again if the Government would not press ahead with a deal not backed by the DUP, he said: “No, what I’ve said is we’ve got to make sure that the issues they’ve highlighted are addressed.”

The DUP has issued seven tests to win its backing for any deal, including addressing what it calls the “democratic deficit” meaning the nation is subject to EU rules.

I think that it is important to wait to see what there may be but I think the best way forward, as I said when I was running the Government, is the Northern Ireland Bill Boris Johnson

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson declined to say whether he would back any new deal negotiated by his successor Mr Sunak in the latest sign he could face a rebellion on the Tory backbenches.

Instead, the former prime minister backed as the best solution his Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which could effectively rip up parts of the agreement he brokered.

Mr Johnson told Sky News: “I think that it is important to wait to see what there may be but I think the best way forward, as I said when I was running the Government, is the Northern Ireland Bill, which cleared the Commons very comfortably, I think unamended, when I was in office and only a few months ago.

“So, I think that is the best way forward.”

The Downing Street spokesman responded: “Negotiations are continuing so there isn’t a finalised deal for people to take a judgment on.”