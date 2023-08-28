Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Foreign Secretary set for Philippines visit

It comes after a new partnership covering climate, trade and foreign policy was launched between the UK and the Philippines in December 2021.

Dominic McGrath
Monday 28 August 2023 22:00
James Cleverly is to visit the Philippines for the first time (Henry Nicholls/PA)
James Cleverly is to visit the Philippines for the first time (Henry Nicholls/PA)
(PA Wire)

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is set to visit the Philippines amid efforts to boost ties with the country.

The senior Cabinet minister is visiting the Philippines for the first time on Tuesday.

It comes after a new partnership covering climate, trade and foreign policy was launched between the UK and the Philippines in December 2021.

I’m delighted to visit the Philippines for the first time, a place which shares common values and interests with the UK

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

The visit will see Mr Cleverly meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo.

Recommended

The Indo-Pacific region is seen as of key importance for the UK’s security interests, with Mr Cleverly making several trips there since taking up his role last year.

“I’m delighted to visit the Philippines for the first time, a place which shares common values and interests with the UK,” Mr Cleverly said.

“We are expanding our areas of collaboration by growing our trade and investment through British investment partnerships and deepening co-operation on security, maritime and climate.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in