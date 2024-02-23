For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The home secretary has said police must crackdown on mobs who intimidate MPs at their homes after the Commons speaker warned of ‘frightening’ threats against politicians.

James Cleverly called for democracy to be defended, hours after Rishi Sunak said parliament should never bow to “extremists”.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle cited fears over MPs safety after he was accused of “hijacking” a debate on Gaza and ripping up parliamentary procedure to favour Labour.

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer’s homes have also been targeted by Just Stop Oil protesters.

The group’s leader Sarah Lunnon defended their right to protest outside the homes of MPs saying on Radio 4’s Today programme, saying “people are no longer safe in their homes, are our politicians have a duty to protect us and they’re not doing it”.

Mr Cleverly hit back her defence, calling it “nonsense”.

“Someone saying: ‘I’m standing outside someone’s private house in numbers, but we don’t seek to intimidate’, I’m sorry, that’s clearly nonsense,” he said.

“Where a mob of people are outside someone’s private residence, clearly with the intention of distorting their future votes, that is unacceptable and we expect the police to deal with it.”

The home secretary also said that although police already have the powers that they need to stop protests outside MPs’ homes and offices, “and we also want them to understand that they have our backing when they use those powers”.

“The only thing that politicians should fear is the ballot box,” he added.

Home secretary James Cleverly has said ‘we must defend democracy’ as he introduces government-commissioned review on political violence (PA Wire)

Mr Cleverly also attacked the projection onto the House of Commons of a giant ‘Palestine from river to see’ image as ‘highly offensive’ - implying police should have stopped it.

The speaker is facing continued pressure to step down after he selected a Labour amendment to an SNP motion calling for a ceasfire in Gaza.

The Tory chief whip, Simon Hart, warned Sir Lindsay his actions would “unleash hell” as he heaped pressure on him in the hours before the Commons showdown, according to reports.

The speaker has apologised and offered an emergency debate on the SNP’s motion, explaining he was motivated by concern about the security and safety of MPs.

But now 67 MPs - more than a tenth of the Commons - have signed a motion proposed by senior Conservative William Wragg expressing no confidence in the speaker.

But, in a sign of that the government’s position is softening, Mr Cleverly firmly backed Sir Lindsay staying in post.

He told Sky News that he was “supportive” of the speaker and that he’s done a “fantastic job”.

Mr Cleverly said: “I think the speaker has done a fantastic job. I think he’s been a breath of fresh air compared with his predecessor. He made a mistake. He’s apologised for the mistake.”

He added: “My view is that I’m supportive of him.”

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has faced a difficult few days in Parliament (PA)

The home secretary also said politicians should not make decisions based on “fear or favour” but he was “conscious that there has been increased pressure” on parliamentarians.

He also said: “I’ve not had any specific threats brought to me, but we will stay constantly vigilant.

“But the point I would make is ultimately members of parliament and indeed elected officials through all layers of government have got to act without fear or favour.

“They need to be defended and we’re absolutely determined to do that.”

He added: “We should not be changing our procedures in response to threats or intimidation. That would indicate that the threats and the intimidation is working. That’s the opposite of the message that we want to send.”

He added people who make decisions in government are doing so based on “judgement and information” rather than fear.

Mr Sunak said on Thursday: “Parliament is an important place for us to have these debates. And just because some people may want to stifle that with intimidation or aggressive behaviour, we should not bend to that and change how Parliament works.”

He added: “That’s a very slippery slope.”

Mr Cleverly said his opinion of Sir Lindsay was a “personal” view, because the selection of the speaker is “House business” rather than for Government ministers to decide.

Some Conservatives have been reluctant to blame the speaker for Wednesday’s events, instead pointing the finger at Sir Keir.

Some Tory MPs have claimed Labour leader Keir Starmer is responsible for the speaker’s decision (PA)

Former home secretary Suella Braverman said the Labour leader had “bowed to the mob” and made a “grubby backroom deal”.

Writing in the Telegraph, she said: “The mask has slipped: in hock to the Islamists, he is responsible for one of the most shameful days of our democracy.

“By effectively taking the speaker hostage, he brought parliament into disrepute. This is the behaviour of tyrants. Just imagine what Starmer would do as prime minister.”

Appearing on Newsnight, former attorney general Sir Geoffrey Cox, also sought to blame Sir Keir, accusing him of a “surrender to tyranny and intolerance” by arguing that the speaker should break with precedent due to the risks to MPs’ safety.

Sir Keir denied threatening the speaker, insisting he “simply urged” him to have “the broadest possible debate” by putting a number of options in front of MPs.