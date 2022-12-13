UK imposes sanctions over ‘desperate alliance’ between Russia and Iran

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A “sordid” alliance between Russia and Iran is threatening global security, James Cleverly warned as the UK imposed sanctions on “high level” figures from both countries.

Weapons supplied by Tehran have been used by the Russian military in the Ukraine war.

Vladimir Putin’s forces have used Iranian drones to carry out strikes on Ukrainian towns and cities and key energy infrastructure.

Foreign Secretary Mr Cleverly said: “Iran and Russia’s sordid deals threaten global security. We are holding their desperate alliance to account.

“The UK has just sanctioned high-level Russian and Iranian figures in response to the abhorrent strikes against civilian targets.”

The Foreign Office said evidence from the US indicates Iran is becoming one of Russia’s top military backers.

Russia intends to provide Iran with advanced military components, increasing the risk to Middle East and international security, officials said.

Meanwhile, UK defence intelligence suggests Mr Putin has cancelled his regular end-of-year press conference because of concerns that the “special military operation” in Ukraine would be raised.

The Ministry of Defence said: “This will be the first time in 10 years that Putin has not held the annual event, while the usual public phone-in also did not take place this year.”

The MoD said Kremlin officials “are almost certainly extremely sensitive about the possibility that any event attended by Putin could be hijacked by unsanctioned discussion about the ‘special military operation’”.