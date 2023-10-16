Sunak to address MPs as Israeli invasion of Gaza looms

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak will address MPs on Monday about the escalating crisis in Israel and Gaza, as politicians return to Westminster amid renewed conflict in the Middle East.

Palestinians in Gaza remain braced for an imminent Israeli invasion, a week after Hamas militants launched a deadly assault on the country.

The Prime Minister is expected to make a visit on Monday morning to reiterate his Government’s support for the Jewish community, after a weekend that saw growing international efforts to stop the conflict escalating further.

The United Nations and global aid agencies have all expressed alarm about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, after Israel ordered civilians to evacuate the north ahead of an imminent offensive.

Western diplomats are also concerned that the war between Hamas and Israel could spark a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Appearing on Monday’s morning media round, armed forces minister James Heappey warned that combat in Gaza is likely to be “horrendous”.

“I think you have to be clear that international law allows Israel to prosecute a mission that is legal, proportionate and necessary, and that, I’m afraid, does not necessarily mean that Israel has to be able to guarantee that there will be no civilian loss of life,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

“It is almost inevitable, given the complexity of the mission, that there will be (an) innocent civilian population that is very badly affected. I just don’t think there’s any point pretending otherwise.”

Asked about the possibility of opening the Rafah crossing into Egypt for people fleeing Gaza, Mr Heappey welcomed the prospect but said it is important to “sound a note of caution that the reports might be more optimistic than reality”.

British officials are working with the Egyptian authorities in an effort to facilitate British and dual nationals, as well as their spouses and children, to leave Gaza through the border.

Echoing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Mr Heappey said the UK and its Western partners will encourage Israel to balance the military operation with humanitarian obligations.

“I think what we are recognising is that there is military necessity rubbing up against humanitarian necessity, and what we’re saying to Israel is that they need and are… need to show the balance between those two imperatives,” he said.

He said he has “some confidence” that the country could conduct an intelligence-led attack seeking to separate civilians from combatants, telling Times Radio: “My knowledge of the Israeli Defence Forces and the Israeli intelligence system is that they are extraordinarily capable intelligence-gathering operation, so I have some confidence that if anybody can do that sort of intel-led precision operation, they can.”

King Abdullah II of Jordan was welcomed to Downing Street on Sunday evening, as the ruler embarked on a diplomatic tour of Europe to rally international support to stop the war.

Number 10 said the Prime Minister will hold talks with other leaders and international partners in the days to come, as the conflict shows little sign of coming to a swift conclusion.

Mr Sunak is expected to use his Commons statement to set out how the UK is supporting Israel and aiding British nationals caught in the fighting, while also detailing ministers’ response to the humanitarian situation inside Gaza.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Sunday indicated that about 10 British people are currently being held hostage by Hamas, telling Sky News that such a figure is “not an unreasonable estimate”.

MPs will return to Westminster after a lengthy party conference break, as the war continues to overshadow domestic politics.

Meanwhile, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said that increased security measures will remain in place to protect places of worship.

The mayor’s office said the Metropolitan Police have also stepped up patrols, with a rolling programme of security visits to all synagogues in the capital.

Mr Khan said: “The suffering and loss of innocent life in both Israel and Gaza is truly heart-breaking and my thoughts are with all those impacted.

“It’s vital that we don’t allow events overseas to spill over on to our streets in London and I want to reassure both the Jewish community and the Muslim community that we will take a zero-tolerance approach to any Islamophobia or antisemitism.

“I’m continuing to work closely with the police and community leaders to ensure our communities feel safe, and are safe, as they go about their daily lives.”

Demonstrators are also expected to gather outside BBC headquarters in the capital on Monday evening, amid anger at the broadcaster’s decision not to describe Hamas militants as terrorists.

It comes after a weekend of protests and gatherings across the UK, with tens of thousands marching in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Three men were charged on Sunday with criminal offences alleged to have taken place at the London demonstration, at which 15 people were arrested over the course of the day.

Meanwhile, detectives investigating a public order offence are appealing for help identifying two women who were at the demonstration in the capital.

Hundreds of people also attended at a vigil in central London on Sunday to commemorate Israeli victims of the Hamas incursion.