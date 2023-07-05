Oscar winner James Martin receives honorary doctorate from Ulster University

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Belfast Oscar-winning actor James Martin has received an honorary doctorate from Ulster University.

Martin hit the big screen with the short film An Irish Goodbye which swept the major awards ceremonies this year.

He went on to become the first actor with Down’s syndrome to scoop an Oscar.

This week Martin added an honorary doctorate to his growing list of accolades.

He was recognised by the university for his outstanding contribution to the arts.

Martin was among a number of honorary graduates along with gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, poet Michael Longley and broadcaster Sean Rafferty at the ceremony at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

He said he was delighted by the honour in recognition of his contribution to An Irish Goodbye.

“We had a great team working on the movie which told a universal story that people really connected with and enjoyed watching,” he said.

“The impact it has had on people with learning difficulties has been very positive.”