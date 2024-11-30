Funeral of Janey Godley to take place after ‘final tour’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The funeral of Scottish comedian Janey Godley is set to take place after a two-day “final tour” of the cities she loved.

Godley died on November 2 aged 63 after receiving palliative treatment for terminal cancer.

Her funeral will be held at St Mary’s Cathedral in the west end of Glasgow on Saturday after a hearse carrying her coffin travelled through the centre of Edinburgh on Friday.

Her daughter Ashley Storrie described the journey as her mother’s “final tour, in the two cities she loved with all her heart”.

Godley, who found viral fame with her dubbed parodies of then Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus news briefings during the pandemic, revealed she had ovarian cancer in November 2021.

On Friday the hearse travelled along the Royal Mile and Lawnmarket in Edinburgh with a “pause for reflection” at St Giles’ Cathedral before travelling on to Glasgow.

Her funeral on Saturday will be live-streamed on YouTube and those attending the service have been asked to wear bright colours if they wish, rather than traditional attire.

In a statement her family said: “Janey Godley, a daughter of Glasgow, was born, raised, lived, and died in the city. She was Glasgow, and it was part of her.

“It was important to her that her funeral be open to all – to the people who followed and supported her throughout her career and, more importantly, through these last few years with overwhelming love and kindness.”

A private service at a crematorium will follow the funeral.

Godley was given the all-clear in 2022 but later that year she announced another scan had shown signs of the disease in her abdomen.

However, she said she would continue touring with her Not Dead Yet gigs.

In 2023 she won the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

In September this year, she cancelled her autumn tour after her stage four ovarian cancer, which had been kept at bay through NHS treatment over the last few years, returned with what she said were added complications.

She died peacefully in the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow, surrounded by her loved ones, her management company said.