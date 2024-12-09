Jay-Z says lawsuit accusing him of rape is a blackmail attempt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jay-Z has described a lawsuit alleging he raped a 13-year-old girl along with Sean “Diddy” Combs at a party in 2000 as a “blackmail attempt”.

The federal civil lawsuit was originally filed in October in the Southern District of New York, listing Combs as a defendant, but was refiled on Sunday to add the US rap star, real name Shawn Carter.

The legal papers claim Carter and Combs drugged and raped the complainant, named only as the pseudonym Jane Doe, at an afterparty following the 2000 Video Music Awards, while an unnamed female celebrity watched.

Carter, 55, said the lawsuit was part of a “blackmail attempt” by the claimant’s lawyer, saying his “only heartbreak” was for his family.

In a statement on social media, Carter said: “My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle.

“No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?

“These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

Carter also addressed his wife Beyonce, 43, and their children Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, seven, saying he will have to explain the “cruelty and greed of people” to them.

“My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people”, he said.

“I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit.”

The Grammy-winning musician added that his “heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit”.

In the Sunday filing, the anonymous accuser said she was driven to the MTV Video Music Awards by a friend as she wanted to try to get in despite not having a ticket, and spoke to limousine drivers outside in the hope of gaining entry.

One claimed to work for Combs and allegedly said she “fit what Diddy was looking for” and offered to drive her to the after-party later on, says the lawsuit.

She claimed she was asked to sign a document after she arrived, which she believes to have been a non-disclosure agreement.

The accuser said she lay down in an empty bedroom feeling “woozy and lightheaded” after taking a drink being offered by waiting staff.

She claimed Combs, Carter and a female celebrity whom she recognised, described as Celebrity B, entered the bedroom.

Carter held her down and raped her, before Combs did the same, all while Celebrity B watched, according to the lawsuit.

The legal documents state Jane Doe fought back and when Combs backed away in surprise she escaped, the legal action says.

The claimant has asked for a jury trial and is seeking compensatory damages for “all physical injuries, emotional distress, psychological harm, anxiety, humiliation, physical and emotional pain and suffering, family and social disruption, and other harm”.

Lawyer Anthony Buzbee has filed a number of lawsuits against Combs, with the hip-hop mogul pleading not guilty to charges that he coerced and abused women for years, aided by associates and employees.

Combs has been denied bail numerous times as he awaits a criminal trial over allegations of sex trafficking.

In response to Carter’s statement, Buzbee claimed the rapper was behind a lawsuit against the lawyer filed under a pseudonym – something Carter previously denied.

He said: “What he fails to say in his recent statement is my firm sent his lawyer a demand letter on behalf of an alleged victim and that victim never demanded a penny from him.

“Instead, she only sought a confidential mediation. Since I sent the letter on her behalf, Mr Carter has not only sued me, but he has tried to bully and harass me and this plaintiff.

“His conduct has had the opposite impact. She is emboldened. I’m very proud of her resolve.

“As far as the allegations in the complaint filed, we will let the filing speak for itself and will litigate the facts in court, not in the media.”