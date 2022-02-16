Ex-health secretary Jeane Freeman takes up university role

Former health secretary Jeane Freeman has been appointed to a role with the University of Glasgow.

Ms Freeman, who stood down as an MSP at last year’s election, is starting a part-time role as ambassador for community engagement, public health and innovation at the university’s medical school.

She was health secretary between June 2018 and May 2021.

The university says she will play an active role in its £91 million Living Laboratory project in Govan, which aims to bring “world-changing research into a real-world clinical setting”.

Ms Freeman stood down at last year’s election (Andy Buchanan) (PA Archive)

Ms Freeman said: “I am delighted to join the University of Glasgow, and the College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences, in this new position of ambassador for community engagement, public health and innovation.

“The university leads many world-changing projects all poised to create real-world impact for people, locally, nationally and internationally.

“I am particularly excited to play a role in the Living Laboratory project in Govan where, working together with all partners, we can realise health benefits for patients and our NHS.”

University principal Sir Anton Muscatelli said: “I am extremely pleased to welcome Ms Freeman to the University of Glasgow, in what will be an important role that harnesses her expertise in health policy and community engagement.

“Ms Freeman’s background as one of Scotland’s most prominent and respected politicians, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be invaluable in making a success of this new role.”