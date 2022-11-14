Jump to content

Jennifer Aniston remembers ‘beautiful’ father John after his death aged 89

The Days Of Our Lives actor died on November 11.

Connie Evans
Monday 14 November 2022 16:12
Actress Louis Sorel and actor John Aniston at the Days Of Our Lives 30th Anniversary Party in 1995 (Barry King/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Actress Louis Sorel and actor John Aniston at the Days Of Our Lives 30th Anniversary Party in 1995 (Barry King/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)

Jennifer Aniston has remember her father, the actor John Aniston, as “one of the most beautiful humans” after his death at the age of 89.

John, best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on the American soap Days Of Our Lives, died on November 11.

John’s daughter – 53-year-old Hollywood actress Jennifer – confirmed her father’s death in a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday.

Alongside a selection of pictures of herself and her father, she wrote: “Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston.

“You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time.⁣“Don’t forget to visit.”

John first starred as Victor Kiriakis, which would go on to become his signature role, in 1985 and continued to portray the character until 2021.

His performance of Victor was recognised in 2017 when he was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.

Earlier this year John was awarded the Daytime Emmy lifetime achievement award for his role on Days Of Our Lives at the 49th annual ceremony.

He also made brief appearances in Gilmore Girls, The West Wing and starred as Eddie Aleata in American soap opera Love Of Life.

In addition to Jennifer, who John shared with his first wife and fellow actor Nancy Dow, John also had a son, Alexander, with his second wife Sherry Rooney.

