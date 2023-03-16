What the papers say – March 16

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Budget delivered by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt gets a mixed reception on Thursday’s newspaper front pages.

The Daily Mirror says Mr Hunt has boosted the wealthy but snubbed public sector workers.

The i says Mr Hunt delivered a stealth 4p rise in income tax with six million people facing a financial squeeze.

The Independent reports the Budget announcements and Mr Hunt’s claim that his economic plan “is working”.

The Daily Express offers a more optimistic view of the Budget, focusing on the Chancellor’s promise of a brighter future for Britain.

The Sun, meanwhile, claims a campaign victory with a freeze on fuel duty.

Other newspapers, including the Financial Times, focus on concerns for the future of Credit Suisse after the bank’s shares dropped to a record low.

The Daily Telegraph says Credit Suisse’s troubles have stoked fears of a new global crisis.

The Daily Star declares Mr Hunt’s budget to be “dull” and instead focuses on the chances of 6ft 4in jockey Jack Andrews winning at Cheltenham.