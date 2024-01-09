Hunt ‘bitterly disappointed’ at court ruling on gas drilling in local area

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he is “bitterly disappointed” after a Court of Appeal ruling gave the green light to a gas drilling project in his Surrey constituency.

Exploration at the Dunsfold site, part of the South West Surrey constituency represented by Mr Hunt, has been the source of legal battle, with strong opposition from the local Conservative council.

Mr Hunt, as a backbench MP, condemned the Government’s decision to grant permission for gas drilling to start.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “I am bitterly disappointed to learn that the Court of Appeal has today refused permission for any further appeal against the UKOG planning consent for the Loxley gas well outside Dunsfold.

Surrey's green land is about to be torn up, proving you simply can't trust the Conservatives on the environment Tim Farron, Liberal Democrats

“I stand ready to provide my assistance and support to local communities in any way possible going forwards.”

The Liberal Democrats, the main challenger in the south of England seat, urged the Chancellor to intervene on the Loxley project.

The party’s environment spokesman Tim Farron called it a “shameful outcome”.

“This Conservative Government’s policies have resulted in greedy gas barons ripping up the Surrey Hills,” he said.

“They have railroaded this through the courts despite local outrage at the plans.

“Surrey’s green land is about to be torn up, proving you simply can’t trust the Conservatives on the environment.

“As the local MP, Jeremy Hunt must now intervene. He is supporting a policy which will allow his constituency to become an oil field. Local people will be furious at his silence.”

In the North Sea, Mr Hunt and other ministers have keenly backed plans to maximise oil and gas production as key efforts to ensure energy security for the UK.