Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hunt says ‘difficulty’ of autumn statement will not drive him to drink in Commons

The Chancellor is traditionally entitled to consume alcohol while unveiling financial measures.

Richard Wheeler
Tuesday 15 November 2022 12:51
Jeremy Hunt and former chancellor Ken Clarke exercising his right to drink during a Budget statement (House of Commons/PA)
Jeremy Hunt and former chancellor Ken Clarke exercising his right to drink during a Budget statement (House of Commons/PA)

Jeremy Hunt has ruled out drinking alcohol in the House of Commons when he delivers his autumn statement “despite the difficulty of the package” to be announced.

The Chancellor gave a glimpse of the tone of Thursday’s announcement as he joked there will not be whisky in his glass when at the despatch box.

By tradition, the chancellor delivering a budget is the only occasion when a minister can drink alcohol at the despatch box.

William Gladstone drank sherry with a beaten egg and Benjamin Disraeli had brandy.

Geoffrey Howe in the 1980s preferred gin and tonic and Ken Clarke whisky, but more recent chancellors, including Gordon Brown, Alistair Darling and George Osborne, have all drunk mineral water.

Recommended

Mr Hunt, speaking during Treasury questions, told Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle: “Subject to your agreement on Thursday I may be talking for rather a long time so I’ll be brief today and just say that, despite the difficulty of the package I will be announcing, I sadly will not be drinking any whisky as I do so.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in