Hunt says ‘difficulty’ of autumn statement will not drive him to drink in Commons
The Chancellor is traditionally entitled to consume alcohol while unveiling financial measures.
Jeremy Hunt has ruled out drinking alcohol in the House of Commons when he delivers his autumn statement “despite the difficulty of the package” to be announced.
The Chancellor gave a glimpse of the tone of Thursday’s announcement as he joked there will not be whisky in his glass when at the despatch box.
By tradition, the chancellor delivering a budget is the only occasion when a minister can drink alcohol at the despatch box.
William Gladstone drank sherry with a beaten egg and Benjamin Disraeli had brandy.
Geoffrey Howe in the 1980s preferred gin and tonic and Ken Clarke whisky, but more recent chancellors, including Gordon Brown, Alistair Darling and George Osborne, have all drunk mineral water.
Mr Hunt, speaking during Treasury questions, told Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle: “Subject to your agreement on Thursday I may be talking for rather a long time so I’ll be brief today and just say that, despite the difficulty of the package I will be announcing, I sadly will not be drinking any whisky as I do so.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.