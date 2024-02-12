What the papers say – February 12

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The front pages of Monday’s newspapers cover a range if stories, including an investigation into the Army after claims it is too “woke”.

The Daily Express and The Daily Telegraph focus on Defence Secretary Grant Shapps’ comments he will launch a review into the Army’s “woke culture”.

The i carries bad financial news for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt as he prepares the Budget.

The Sun carries a picture of the King and Queen on its front page with Charles attending church on Sunday for his first public outing since his cancer diagnosis.

The Metro and the Financial Times splash with Donald Trump’s speech saying he would “encourage” Russia to invade its neighbours.

The Guardian says four international students are fighting for their right to a British education after the Home Office accused them of cheating on exams.

The Times lead with a story as part of its Clean It Up campaign with water bosses charged with cleaning up UK waterways blocked from receiving bonuses.

A Labour candidate has been caught on tape slamming Israel for its ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mirror tells of teenager Alex Batty’s message for his on-the-run mum as he settles back into British life after six years missing in Europe.

The Daily Star shares the tale of an unlucky fan who travelled from China to Bolton to watch football, only to see the game cancelled.