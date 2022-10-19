What the papers say – October 19
Pensions, profits and strikes feature among the mastheads.
The nation’s papers look at evolving budget plans and new rail strike announcements.
The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, the Daily Express and the i focus on Ms Truss’s reversed position on the pensions “triple lock”.
Metro says the PM is now more unpopular than her predecessor, while The Guardian continues with coverage of Tory party in-fighting.
The Independent uses its front page to call for an early general election.
The Times says Jeremy Hunt will postpone a proposed cap on social care costs, while the Financial Times reports Mr Hunt is preparing to target bank profits.
Elsewhere, train workers plans for a walkout over the Guy Fawkes weekend is front page of The Sun.
The Daily Star adds that we are going “back to the 70s”.
And the Daily Mirror reports a 95-year-old war veteran had to wait 26 hours on a trolley in A&E before getting a bed.
