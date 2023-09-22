What the papers say – September 22

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brexit and beyond email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The economy and reported plans for A-level reform are among the topics leading the nation’s papers at the end of the working week.

The Daily Telegraph carries comment from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who says tax cuts before the Autumn Statement in November are “virtually impossible”.

Mr Hunt also features on the front of the Daily Express, which leads with him saying the “tide is turning” on the cost-of-living crisis.

Meanwhile, the i says chief economists believe interest rates have hit their peak.

Elsewhere, The Times reports Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is drawing up plans to establish a new style of British Baccalaureate in which pupils would study more subjects after the age of 16.

Environmental campaigners are planning legal challenges to thwart Mr Sunak’s watering down of net zero pledges, according to The Guardian.

Staying with politics, the Daily Mail leads with Sir Keir Starmer saying on video he did not want to diverge from EU rules.

The Sun says the BBC is investigating a claim that Russell Brand flashed a woman before laughing about it on his radio show.

Metro leads with the heart-warming story of an eight-year-old girl who has been spared from taking life-long drugs to stop her body rejecting her kidney transplant thanks to a UK-first treatment.

The Daily Mirror reports a beautician has been charged with spying for Russia.

And the Daily Star dedicates its front page to a campaign to save Spam.