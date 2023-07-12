Childcare reforms ‘risk exacerbating inequality’, says report

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Government’s reforms to the childcare system in England risk “widening” gaps in child development and worsening quality, a report has warned.

Plans to expand free childcare for working parents are “problematic” as many poorer children will miss out on provision, according to the Sutton Trust.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced reforms in the Budget in March which will allow some families of children as young as nine months to claim 30 hours of free childcare a week.

Countries that are known for high-quality provision have low child-to-staff ratios and staff with high qualifications, ensuring that children benefit from quality interactions with well-trained educators The Sutton Trust

The Sutton Trust report, conducted by reseachers at RAND Europe, examined the early years systems of a range of countries.

It said: “Countries that are known for high-quality provision have low child-to-staff ratios and staff with high qualifications, ensuring that children benefit from quality interactions with well-trained educators.”

From September this year, the Government will change minimum staff-to-child ratios in England from 1:4 to 1:5 for two-year-olds in England, but the change will remain optional to childcare settings.

The report highlighted concerns that quality would not be “maintained or improved” during the expansion, especially if the Government decided to reduce the proportion of staff required with a level 2 qualification.

It added: “Evidence from other countries tells us that increasing ECEC (early childhood education and care) provision without focusing on quality risks exacerbating inequality even further.”

By the time disadvantaged young children start school, they are already behind their better-off peers. By treating early years provision solely as childcare, we are storing up inequalities for the future Sir Peter Lampl, founder of the Sutton Trust

From April next year, working parents of two-year-olds will be able to access 15 hours of free childcare. This will be extended to working parents of all children older than nine months from September next year.

From September 2025, working parents of children under five will be entitled to 30 hours free childcare per week.

The Government’s free early year entitlements should be expanded to lower-income families, or a sliding fee scale based on parental income could be used, to remove barriers for disadvantaged families, the report said.

It added that England should “ideally increase” the number of staff per child in early years settings – other than at age two and under where it said existing staff-to-child ratios “should be maintained”.

The wages of early years staff should be increased and financial support for qualifications and training should be provided, the report suggested.

While nurseries, pre-schools and childminders are doing whatever they can to provide high-quality provision for every child, most are left with no choice but to increase their fees to keep their doors open Neil Leitch, Early Years Alliance

Sir Peter Lampl, founder of the Sutton Trust, said: “By the time disadvantaged young children start school, they are already behind their better-off peers. By treating early years provision solely as childcare, we are storing up inequalities for the future.

“As a rich country, we should have a better education system. By drawing on best practice from around the world, we could create an early years system that sets young children on a path to a lifetime of success. Further investment is now needed to make this a reality.”

Neil Leitch, chief executive of the Early Years Alliance (EYA), said: “While nurseries, pre-schools and childminders are doing whatever they can to provide high-quality provision for every child, most are left with no choice but to increase their fees to keep their doors open, while nearly 5,000 settings have had to permanently close in the last year alone.

“This has left us with a sector which is not only teetering on the brink but has made it even more challenging for families from disadvantaged backgrounds to be able to easily access provision.

“Concerningly, this is only set to get even worse when the expanded ‘free hours’ come into effect.”

Ofsted’s own research on international childcare offers praised the structured early years curriculum in place in England from birth, which is crucial in making sure that all children make good progress Department for Education

A Department for Education (DfE) spokesman said: “We are proud of our exceptionally high quality of our early years system, with 96% of providers rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted.

“We are increasing the rates paid to providers to deliver free hours so that we can maintain and increase quality as we roll out the largest ever expansion of free childcare in our country’s history.

“We are also investing up to £180 million in workforce training, with a focus on early language and reading skills to make sure children are ready for school.

“Ofsted’s own research on international childcare offers praised the structured early years curriculum in place in England from birth, which is crucial in making sure that all children make good progress.”