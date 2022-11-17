Key social care reforms delayed for two years amid more funds for care packages

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Key social care reforms will be delayed by two years, the Chancellor has confirmed, with billions of funding to be provided to help deliver more care packages.

Jeremy Hunt said the social care sector will receive increases in funding of up to £2.8 billion next year and £4.7 billion the following year.

It will enable an estimated 200,000 more care packages to be delivered, he said, calling the investment the “biggest increase in funding under any Government, of any colour, in history”.

The Chancellor praised the “heroic” work of the sector looking after children, and older and disabled people during the coronavirus pandemic.

But he said an ageing population is heaping massive pressure on services, and he has heard “very real concerns” from councils about their ability to deliver key reforms promised by Boris Johnson’s government.

These include an £86,000 cap on personal care cost contributions, and an expanded means test that is more generous than the existing one, which had been due to come into effect from October 2023.

Mr Hunt said the “important” reforms – which he linked to Sir Andrew Dilnot, architect of the original plans for a care cap – will be delayed for two years.

He will also allocate social care additional grant funding of £1 billion next year, and £1.7 billion the year after, noting that he wants the sector to help free up some of the thousands of hospital beds being occupied by people who should be at home.

He said: “Combined with savings from the delayed Dilnot reforms and more council tax flexibilities, this means an increase in funding available for the social care sector of up to £2.8 billion pounds next year and £4.7 billion pounds a year after – that’s a big increase.

“But how we look after our most vulnerable citizens is not just a practical issue, it speaks to our values as a society.

“So today’s decision will allow the social care system to deliver an estimated 200,000 more care packages over the next two years – the biggest increase in funding under any Government, of any colour, in history.”