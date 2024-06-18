Hunt laments ‘failure to appreciate’ Tories’ ‘superb record’ in Government

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has complained of a “total failure to appreciate” the Tories’ “superb record” of 14 years in Government.

In an audio recording from an event in April, the Chancellor also states that if his party loses the General Election it will be because the public “do not want to vote for a divided party” and “it will be our own stupid fault”.

Mr Hunt is one of a number of Tory cabinet ministers who is at risk of losing their seat on July 4, as he has admitted his political future will be decided by “1,500 votes or fewer”.

In the newly revealed recording shared by the Mirror, he says: “As far as the election is concerned we won’t win it if we are not united and if we lose this election it will be because the British people do not want to vote for a divided party and it will be our own stupid fault and we need to remember that.”

He added: “The thing that is causing most division and dissent in the newspapers is a total failure to appreciate our superb record since 2010.

“I just want to say that I feel incredibly frustrated at this narrative that is building up that things are going to hell in the handcart.”

On Monday Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Chancellor of “admitting” pledges in the Conservative Party manifesto are “completely unfunded”, after Mr Hunt reportedly wrote in a newsletter that the tax cuts would be funded by savings from an “enormous back to work programme (which I announced in the Autumn Statement last year)”.

The Conservatives said the back to work programme announced in 2023 is not the basis for their £12 billion savings figure, as they accused Labour of being in “complete denial” about increases to the working-age welfare bill.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Labour candidate Pat McFadden said: “He’s on quite a run, the Chancellor.

“Yesterday he shredded the Tory manifesto. Today he says the country isn’t grateful enough for the Tories’ ‘superb record’.

“You have a chance to express your appreciation on 4 July. Vote Labour!”

In response to the comments made by Mr Hunt a Conservatives spokesman said: “Since 2010, Conservative governments have made great strides.

“Four million more people in work, record funding in the NHS, pensioners protected with the triple lock and education standards improved.

“Only by sticking with the plan and voting Conservative on the 4th July can we continue this great work.”