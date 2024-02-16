Jump to content

What the papers say – February 16

A range of news stories feature on Friday’s front pages.

PA Reporter
Friday 16 February 2024 00:33
(PA Archive)

A majority of Friday’s newspapers lead with the British economy falling into a recession.

The Daily Mirror, The Independent and the Financial Times all report on the Prime Minister’s general election headaches to come as Britain dips into a recession.

The Guardian, the i, the Daily Mail, and The Daily Telegraph all lead with pieces about Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and his reported upcoming tax cuts.

The Times writes that businesses are warning Labour against a full rewrite of employment laws, warning it may have dire consequences for the economy.

Metro reports that blasting sluggish sperm with soundwaves may revive them, according to a recent study.

The Daily Express runs a story on British Gas, with calls to slash customer bills after the energy company reported record profits.

And the Daily Star splashes with a story on an “amazing” talking dog in Barnsley.

